Little-known Langat tops Discovery race

Little-known athletes, Weldon Langat and Emmaculate Anyango, are the winners of the 32nd edition of the Discovery Cross Country Championships held Sunday at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County.

Langat won senior men’s 10km race, while Anyango won senior women’s 8km racein the event which attracted a good number of athletes who are using it for buildup purposes as the track season starts.

Langat, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County under the Ikaika Sports Management, stayed behind the leading pack before surging forward to win in 30 minutes and 31.2 seconds ahead of Bravin Kiprop (30:38.1) and Rhonex Kipruto (30:44.1).

In a post-race interview, Langat said he was using the race to prepare for Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates.

“I came to compete here to gauge myself. Kenya has good athletes who can push someone to the limit on any day. I wanted to get that experience in a cross country and I’m glad I won the race.

Anyango, who recently graduated to the senior category, managed to run with the leading group before surging forward in the last lap to cross the line in 27:49.4 ahead of Catherine Relin (28:02.3) and Christine Njoki (28:19.9).

Kevin Kiprop won men’s 8km race in 25:05.5 ahead of Amos Kiprotich (25:08.3) and Gilbert Kiprotich (25:11.1).

In the women’s 6km junior race, Maurine Jepkoech bagged victory in 21:19.0 ahead of Deborah Chemutai who clocked 21:27.1, while Miriam Chemutai was third in 21:32.6.

Dr. Gabriella Rosa the founder of the race said that the race has for many years been used to identify talents and he is happy to always support athletics in Kenya and beyond.

“World beaters have been born in this race which we have been organizing for the last 32 years and our goal is to continue supporting the upcoming talents so that they can be able to market themselves and get races elsewhere,” said Rosa.