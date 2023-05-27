Little-known Jeptanui, Kibet win Nandi race

Dennis Kibet and Caroline Jeptanui are the winners of the inaugural Athletics Kenya Girl’s Run Cross Country race held in Kapsisiywa, Nandi County, on Saturday.

Jeptanui, who trains in Iten, stormed to victory in the 6km senior women’s race after crossing the finish line in 21 minutes,14.92 seconds ahead of Faith Jepchirchir who clocked 21:15.11 and Leah Jeruto who settled for third place in 21:35.94.

Jeptanui said she had prepared to compete at the Athletics Kenya track and field events which were to take place in Kapsabet but were postponed to next weekend and she decided to try her luck in the race where she bagged victory.

“I look forward to competing in the 10,000 metres race at the county athletics championships and to possibly make the team to the regional championships,” said Jeptanui.

In senior men’s 8km race, Kibet who also trains in Iten, overtook Reuben Longosiwa in the last few kilometres to win the race in 24:29.7, Longosiwa timing 24:33.10 for second place, followed by Jackson Kipleting in 24:43.50.

Collins Kibiwott won junior boys’ 6km race in 19:06.95 ahead of Titus Kimaru (19:12.93) and Victor Kiptum (19:18.09).

Race patron, two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge said: “The aim of the competition is to sensitise athletes on the need to take good care of the girl child, and to respect themselves.”