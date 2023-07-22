Legendary Kenyan distance runner Chebet laid to rest in Cherangany

Legendary Kenyan long distance runner Joseph Kipkemoi Chebet was on Saturday eulogised as a community hero.

Chebet died on July 7 after a short battle with diabetes and high blood pressure.

During an emotional burial at his home in Kiptoi, Cherangany Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, thousands of mourners among a team of retired athletes and Kenya Defence Forces officers said he was an inspiration to many.

Chebet, winner of the Boston and New Your City Marathons in 1999, hailed from an athletics family.

Two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui said Chebet was a disciplined athlete.

"We have many good memories of Chebet during our active sports time and he really inspired many of us.We used to train together at Kapsait Training Camp and Ngong in Nairobi," said Simon Biwott.

Tanui decried the poor state of sports facilities in the larger Rift Valley region and called on the government to invest more in sports.

Locals leaders urged the government to intensify the war against the doping menace that has greatly affected the sport.

"Chebet is a good example of a disciplined athlete who should be emulated by young athletes.We want to tell young athletes to be disciplined and stop doping that has killed many careers," John Njuguna said.

Other leaders who attended the burial include former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo, Marakwet East Member of Parliament Kangongo Bowe his Turkana Central counterpart Joseph Emathe and a host of MCAs.

Many celebrated the life of the former Kenya Navy officer as a community hero who helped many in the society.

North Rift Athletics Kenya chairman Andrew Rotich said Chebet still inspires the upcoming athletes having won many accolades in his career.