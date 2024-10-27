Kurgat, Chemutai set their sights on global honours

The late American singer Aaliyah’s 2000 hit song Try Again has a line in the chorus that says, “And if at first you don’t succeed, then dust yourself off and try again.”

These words resonate deeply with the freshly minted Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon champions, Ronald Kimeli Kurgat and Gladys Chemutai, both of whom persevered through past disappointments to finally claim victory in the men’s and women’s 42km races on Sunday.

For Chemutai, this victory is the culmination of years of dedication. Encouraged by her friend and training partner, 2017 World Cross Country champion, Irene Cheptai, Chemutai found renewed motivation. Cheptai, who finished an impressive third at the Chicago Marathon just two weeks ago, told her friend, “You can also make it,” offering Chemutai the inspiration she needed to push for her goal.

Cheptai’s own performance at Chicago was stellar, running a personal best of two hours, 17 minutes and 51 seconds and placing third in a highly competitive race where Kenya’s Ruth Chepng’etich set a new world record with a time of 2:09:56, becoming the first woman to break the 2:10 barrier.

Ronald Kimeli Kurgat (centre) in the leading pack during the men's 42km race during the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Chemutai, 29, had previously competed in the Nairobi Marathon without reaching the podium. In her debut in 2022, she finished seventh with a time of 2:33:35.

She returned in 2023, finishing fifth with an improved time of 2:30:52. Earlier this year, she placed fifth at the Riyadh Marathon in Saudi Arabia, clocking a personal best of 2:29:53 in February.

This year’s Nairobi Marathon, however, marked a breakthrough for Chemutai, who took control early in the race and broke away from the pack after 17 kilometres. Inspired and determined, she followed the pacesetters, steadily increasing her lead, and ultimately won with a time of 2:31:52.

Following her win, Chemutai dedicated her victory to Cheptai, saying, “I dedicate this to my training partner, Cheptai, who has really pushed me to train hard and not lose focus.

She told me that I can also make it to the podium, and that all I needed was to train hard and stay prayerful.” Chemutai also expressed gratitude for the support of her husband, Kelvin Kosgei, and their four-year-old son, Adriana Cheng’etich, who she said inspired her throughout her journey.

Ronald Kimeli Kurgat crosses the finishing line to win the men's 42km race during the Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon on October 27, 2024 at Uhuru Gardens. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With this victory, Chemutai not only hopes to compete in prestigious World Marathon Major races, but also aspires to represent Kenya in international championship events.

Cheptai, the 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the 10,000 metres, expressed pride in Chemutai’s achievement. “She has done a wonderful job, and congratulations to her,” said Cheptai.

“I am so happy for her. She works hard and is disciplined in training. She is destined for great things if she stays focused.”

Chemutai edged out Caroline Koech, who finished second with a time of 2:35:00, while Joy Kemuma claimed third place with 2:36:06.

On the men’s side, Eldoret’s Ronald Kimeli Kurgat also had a triumphant day, claiming his first 42km title since he began racing in 2012.

The 38-year-old marathoner, who failed to finish the race last year and was outside the top 10 in 2022, ran a strategically strong race. In the final five kilometres, Kurgat pulled away from a tight pack of five runners to finish with a personal best time of 2:13:05.

Kurgat attributed his success to a change in his training regimen, which saw him reduce his commutes between Eldoret and Iten. “I used to wake up every morning to train in Iten, but I decided to pitch my camp in Eldoret instead,” said Kurgat, the 2019 Jerusalem Marathon champion.