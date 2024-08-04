Komen, Cheruiyot battle through to 1500m final

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics 1,500metres silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot and the national 1,500m champion Brian Komen of Kenya on Sunday sneaked through to the 1,500m final at the Paris Olympics.

Cheruiyot, the 2019 world 1,500m champion, had to dig in from behind to settle fifth in the second semi-final in 3:32.30 for a shot at the gold medal.

Yared Nuguse from the United States of America won the semi is 3:31.72 as compatriot Hobbs Kessler timed 3:31.97 for second.

Komen gave it all for a fourth place finish of 3:32.57 as compatriot, the world under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir finished a distant 10th in 3:35.32 to miss out on the final. Komen and Kipkorir are making their first appearance at the Olympics.

Defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen and world champion Josh Kerr are expected to have a battle royale in the Tuesday final after they were drawn in the same semi-final.

Briton Kerr moved to the front straight away, while Norway's Ingebrigtsen sat at the back during a very slow first lap, before he went from last to first to take it up.