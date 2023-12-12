Call her Kipyegon, EGH! Faith, Omanyala, Moraa feted during Jamhuri Day

President William Ruto has conferred multi-track world champion and record holder Faith Kipyegon with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (EGH) following her tremendous performance this year.

The award by the President,the second highest honour in the land, came only hours after Kipyegon had been declared the 2023 World Athletics Athlete of the Year, Female Track in Monaco.

Also to be awarded by the President during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Tuesday were world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, world 800 metres champion Mary Moraa and Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

The 29-year-old Kipyegon becomes the first Kenyan female athlete and the second runner to get the award since Olympic marathon champion and former marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge in 2019.

EGH is the highest civilian award in the country.

Kipchoge was awarded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta on October 20, 2019 in Mombasa, following his tremendous performance, including breaking the world record at 2018 Berlin in 2:01:39 and running a sub two-hour marathon during the 2019 INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, in 1:59:40.

The marathon was an experimental race, meaning it could not count for a marathon world record.

Omanyala, 27, conferred with the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) in 2021, was awarded with Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS) this time round.

The 23-year-old Moraa, who is also the Commonwealth Games 800m champion and fresh from winning the world 800m title in Hungary in July, received the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), an upgrade from Head of State Commendation (HSC) received last year.

“I am still in shock...I didn’t expect this from the Head of State after he rewarded me recently for my two world titles and three world records,” said Kipyegon.

Kipyegon said the gesture by the President will be her third leg as she expects to tackle the 2024 Olympic season quite refreshed. “I am lost for words on how to describe the 2023 season...God has manifested well for me...I give thanks and glory to Him.”

Kipyegon noted that everything fell in place for her in 2023 owing to her patience, discipline and hard work.

“I derive a lot of motivation from 2023 where I took my game to a whole different level and this is the prize you get for working hard. It all started when I started running barefoot in 2010 back in the village in Keringet,” explained Kipyegon.

Kipyegon, who sealed a hat-trick in winning the 1,500m world title before going for the world 5,000m crown in Budapest, claimed the world records in the two events (3:49.11-1,500m) and (14:05.20-5,000m) besides adding the One Mile world record ( 4:07.64) to it.

Omanyala described it as a huge honour from the Head of State and the country, adding that it makes him focus much better ahead of the 2024 season.