Kiptum was an inspiration to us all, say Kenyan stars

Kevin Kiptum’s peers were all in agreement that though the departed world record-holder may have only competed in three marathon races, his achievements and interactions were an inspiration.

Kiptum died on Sunday in a road crash together with his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizamana.

Fellow stars in their respective disciplines said they learned a lot from him, something that has inspired them to aim even higher.

The 2022 Chicago Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, on Thursday at Chepkorio in Elgeyo Marakwet, said that Kiptum was a talented man who showed with focus anything was possible.

Kipruto would know. He raced with Kiptum in last year’s Chicago Marathon, finishing second behind the great man.

Kipruto, 32, who trains under 2Running Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County, recalls when he met him at the Chicago Marathon last October.

“He was a man of few words and I remember after he broke the record, I met him at the finish line and congratulated him. With the few races he has done, he really challenged me that there is more I can still do at my age to improve on my career and I believe despite his death, as marathoners we have to dig deeper in our training,” said Kipruto.

The 2022 London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto said that they met with Kiptum at the 2023 London Marathon, where he was going to defend his title but did not finish after he fell ill.

Kipruto said that losing Kiptum through an accident has shocked the world, but he had left a legacy that will always inspire the upcoming generation.

He added that they met on an easy training session before the race and had a heartily chat.

He later congratulated Kiptum for running a course record.

“What I learned from Kiptum is to be consistent and always go for the best. He told me that he struggled a lot before his star started shining which taught me that there is time for everything. Go well, my friend."

“His memories will remain because he became the first person to run under 2 hours and 01 minutes. This is a challenge to me as a marathoner. “I can equate Kiptum’s death with that of former Olympic marathon champion Samuel Wanjiru, who died at the same age. They died when the world was expecting more from them,” said Kipruto.

The 800m world silver medallist Emmanuel Wanyonyi met with Kiptum in Monaco at the World Athletics gala.

Wanyonyi said that the world had lost an athlete who was humble and social with everybody who wanted nothing but the best from his friends and training mates.