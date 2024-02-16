Fastest house for fastest man: Ruto’s order for Kiptum’s house

Engineers have been dispatched to the home of world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, where they are to construct a three-bedroom house, which has to be ready before his burial.

The family of the late world record holder settled on a four-acre farm he had bought in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County, where he was planning to construct his home as his final resting place.

According to the family spokesman Philip Kiplagat, the engineers said the directive came from President William Ruto.

“When the visitors arrived, we had wide discussions with the family and we had to settle on Naiberi which is not far from Kaptagat where Kiptum had bought a parcel of land and was planning to relocate his family,” said Kiplagat.

Kiplagat said Kiptum will now be laid to rest at the farm.

Kiptum's body will leave Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret on Thursday for his home in Chepsamo village in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County, for an overnight stay.

The body will then be taken to Chepsamo Primary School for the requiem mass before being buried at the Naiberi farm next Friday.

Kiptum died alongside his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, on Sunday night in an accident along the Eldama Ravine-Eldoret Road in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Kiptum was driving home from Eldoret when he lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and hit a tree 60 metres from the road.

The third person in the car, Sharon Kosgei, survived the accident and was rushed to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where she was treated and discharged with minor injuries.

In his condolence to the family, President Ruto said Kiptum was one of the world’s finest sportsmen who broke barriers.

“He was only 24 yet, as a hero, triumphed in Valencia, Chicago, London and in other top competitions. His mental strength and discipline were unmatched. Kiptum was our future,” Ruto said.