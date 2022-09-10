Kiprop, Komen win Kapsowar 10km road race

Purity Komen and Bravin Kiprop Saturday won second edition of Kapsowar Charity and Conservation 10km Road Race in Kapsowar, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Komen, the Mitja Marató de Granollers, Granollers Half Marathon champion, ran a tactical race before surging forward at 3km mark and led all the way to the tape to win the race in 32:35.84.

She beat newcomer Naomi Jebet to second place in 33:12.41 while Zenah Jeptoo was third after timing 33:14.17.

Komen said that it was her first event after competing at the Africa Senior Championships 10,000m race where she finished ninth.

“The course was tough and challenging due to slopes and hilly sections but I had trained well. Despite the challenges, I managed to win the race," she said.

"I’m glad because the theme of the race is to protect our environment and we should always advocate for that,” added Komen who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In the men’s category, Kiprop beat Samuel Naibei in a sprint finish to win in 28:39. Naibei clocked 28:43 while Gilbert Kibet was third after timing 29:14.

According to Kiprop, he had little time to prepare for the race but his good training on the track helped him in the sprint finish.

“It was a tough race for me but I’m glad because I had speed from the track sessions that helped me bag the title today. Last year I finished 19th so I wanted to improve on my position today. I’m happy because I won the race,” said Kiprop who trains in Mokwo in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

In the 5km schools’ category, Gilbert Kiprotich and Maurine Jepkoech emerged victorious.

Moi Girls Kapsowar High School Joan Too said among the objectives for this year's editions was to bridge the gap of school dropouts on fees related cases in the society, provide disadvantaged students with basic needs and provide adequate support for access of better educational services.

“We want to see more girls getting education and also incorporate public in sports as means of achieving goals in life and conserve the environment. We provide girl child with knowledge of conserving environment, prevention of diseases, Female Genital Mutilated (FGM) related issues and promote athletics in the county,” said Too.

Selected results

10Km Men

1. Bravin Kiprop- 28:39

2. Samuel Naibei- 28:43

3. Gilbert Kibet- 29:14

4. Vincent Kiprotich- 29:24

5. Victor Togom- 29:27

10Km Women

1. Purity Komen- 32:35.84

2. Naomi Jebet- 33:12.41

3. Priscah Chesang- 33:14.17

4. Zenah Jeptoo- 33:33.28