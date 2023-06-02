Kipleting, Jepchirchir win 10,000m titles at AK Nandi meet

Jackson Kipleting and Faith Jepchirchir were on Friday crowned 10,000m champions in men and women categories during the Athletics Kenya Nandi County Track and Field Championships held at Eliud Kipchoge Sports Complex in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

Kipleting crossed the line in 29:24 to win the men's race ahead of Evans Kiplagat who timed 29:25 while Emmanuel Bor sealed the podium positions in 29:32.

“Winning today completes my comeback after being out for a while due to injury, I’m happy I managed to win the race. Last weekend, I managed third position during the Girl’s Run Cross Country event at Kapsisiywa in Nandi County and winning today is an indication of good things to come,” said Kipleting.

He said that he will be competing at the regional level next weekend in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County to prepare for the Nairobi Half Marathon slated for July 2 in Nairobi.

Chepchirchir, on the other hand managed to beat a competitive field to win in 33:41.79 ahead of Ruth Chebitok who clocked 35:44.48 while Jackline Chepkoech was third in 36:09.51.

She said that she wants to qualify for the nationals during the regionals next weekend and ultimately represent Kenya at the World Championships.

In the women's 1,500m race, Emmah Jemutai bagged victory after timing 4:36.96 ahead of Nelly Chemeli who clocked 4:41.18 while Judith Jemutai settled for third place in 4:46.05.

In the men’s 1,500m race, Josphat Kipkurui crossed the line first in 3:43.61 ahead of Maxon Kipng'etich who returned 3:44.40 while Dennis Kiprop finished third in 3:48.85.

Onesmas Kipkoech won the men's 400m race in 48.56 ahead of Nobert Kolombos who timed 48.79 with Kelvin Kimutai coming in third place in 48.80.

In the women's 400m race, Mario Jepchumba qualified for regionals when she crossed the line in 60.26 with Clavin Chepkogei coming in second timing 62.95 while Vivian Jepkosgei finished third in 66.53.

In the men’s 800m race, Dominic Kiptoo stormed to victory in 1:48.41 with Naaman Kirui (1:49.84) and Collins Kibiwott (1:50.50) coming in second and third positions respectively.

Mercy Kipyego led in the women's category clocking 2:11.03 ahead of Peninah Nakang who timed 2:13.85 while Eunice Jerubet was third after timing 2:14.04.