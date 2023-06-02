World record holder Chepkoech goes hunting in Florence

World 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech is relishing the challenge at Friday's Florence Diamond League as she continues with her comeback from injury.

Chepkoech heads to Florence, her third race this season, confident of putting in a good shift as she continues to ramp up more minutes after a year out with injury.

In an interview with Nation Sport before leaving for the race on Wednesday, Chepkoech said that she struggled with loneliness and frustrations during her journey towards recovery.

She failed to defend her world title in Oregon, USA last year after failing to recover on time for the championships.

“When your training mates are going on with the programme while you are just sleeping at home due to injury is something I don’t want to experience again. It really affected me psychologically but I’m happy I managed to come back after more than one year,” said Chepkoech.

She now wants to reclaim her world title in Budapest in August.

Chepkoech finished seventh at the delayed Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 in a race that she says she struggled with a hamstring injury.

“I want to thank my family and my support team who also include physiotherapists for taking good care of me and the support they offered during this period. I felt lonely in the process but I’m glad I can compete well now,” added Chepkoech.

She won the steeple in the 2023 Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani last month, edging out World Under-20 champion Faith Cherotich and Commonwealth Games champion Jackline Chepkoech.

She will be lining up against her compatriots Fancy Cherono and Jackline Chepkoech in Florence.

“My style of running has been from the front and I tried during the Kip Keino Classic event and it worked well for me,” said Chepkoech.