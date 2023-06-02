Kiptum to lead Kenya marathon team for World Championships

Second fastest man in marathon history, Kelvin Kiptum and women’s world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei will lead Kenya’s charge at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Kiptum, who is fresh from winning the London Marathon, will team up Geoffrey Kamworor, a fourth place finisher at World Championships in Oregon, United States of America, last year in the men’s marathon.

While naming the team on Friday, Athletics Kenya director for competitions, Paul Mutwii disclosed that Titus Kipruto, who finished fourth in Tokyo Marathon in March, will also make the team.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Michael Githae and 2023 Rotterdam Marathon runners up Timothy Kiplagat, are the reserves.

Kosgei, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, will team up with Rosemary Wanjiru, winner of Tokyo Marathon in March and Sheila Chepkirui, the fourth place finisher at London Marathon in April.

Those on reserves in the women’s team are Sally Chepyego Kaptich, who finished second at Barcelona Marathon in March and Commonwealth Games silver medallist Margaret Wangari.

Kiptum, who ran the second fastest time in marathon when winning in London in two hours, one minute and 25 seconds, and his team will be eyeing to recapture the world title Kenya won last in 2017 through Geoffrey Kirui.

Kenyan women lost the crown won by Ruth Chepng’etich in Doha 2019 in Oregon last year.

The 2019 world bronze medallist Amos Kipruto and Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet are some of the top cream marathoners who have been overlooked.

Chepng’etich, who failed to finish her race with stomach problems, hence failing to defend her title in Oregon, and world silver medallist Judith Jeptum and Olympic marathon champion Ruth Jepchirchir are among top athletes to be sidelined in the women’s selection.

Mutwii disclosed that the team was named after meeting with a panel of coaches in Eldoret on Thursday.

“We came up with the line up based on the willingness and availability of the athletes,” said Mutwii, adding that most of the top athletes that they had approached indicated that they have signed for other races.

Mutwii said that they will again meet the individual athletes and their coaches next week to craft their training program. “The perfect thing at the moment is to have them continue training individually," said Mutwii.

The panel of coaches that shortlisted the team had Patrick Sang, Richard Metto, David Leting and national head coach Julius Kirwa in consultation with distance running coaches Joseph Cheromei and Peter Bii.

Team Kenya

Men: Kelvin Kiptum (2:01:25), Geoffrey Kamworor (2:04:23), Titus Kipruto (2:04:54).

Reserves: Timothy Kiplagat (2:03:50), Michael Githae (2:07:28).

Women: Rosemary Wanjiru (2:16:28), Sheila Chepkirui (2:17:29), Brigid Kosgei (2:14:04).