Kipchoge is Sh13.7m richer after record-breaking run

Double Olympic marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge, will earn an estimated US$ 113,000 (13.7 million) for breaking his own world records and winning the Berlin Marathon Sunday.

The 37-year-old obliterated his own world record by a massive 30 seconds when he won his fourth Berlin Marathon title, running a new world record of two hours, one minute and nine seconds.

Kipchoge will pocket US$ $22,600 (Sh 2,74m) for his victory and $33,900 (Sh 4.11m) in bonuses for running under 2:02:30 and US$ 56,500 (Sh 6.86m) in bonuses for breaking the world record.

Kipchoge edged out his fellow country man Mark Korir, who finished second in 2:05:58, as Tadu Abake from Ethiopia finished third in 2:06:28.

Korir took home US$ 11,300 (Sh 1.4 million) with no additional bonuses.

The 2015 African Games 5,000 metres silver medallist Rosemary Wanjiru from Kenya ran the second-fastest women’s marathon debut in history, clocking 2:18:00 to finish second behind Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa, who ran the third fastest time in history and course record of 2:15:37.

Wanjiru will get US$ 28,250 (Sh3.42 million); US$ $11,300 (Sh1.37 million) for finishing second and $16,950 (Sh2.057 million) in bonuses for running sub-2:19:00.

Kipchoge staged an awe-inspiring performance as he beat his previous world record of 2:01:39 which he had set when winning in Berlin in 2018.

The win saw Kipchoge become the fifth person to ever break his own world record after legendary British runner Jim Peters, Australian athlete Derek Clayton, Moroccan-born Khalid Khannouchi of the United States of America and Haile Gebrselassie of Ethiopia.

"I'm so happy to have broken the world record in Berlin. I planned to go out fast in the first half,” said Kipchoge after posting his fourth win in Berlin after 2015 (2:04:00), 2017 (2:03:32) and 2018 (2:01:39).

"I still feel young, thinking wise and body still absorbing training. I was so happy with my preparation," Kipchoge told German television.

"The world record is because of real teamwork."

Asked if he was already coming back to Berlin to take on the two-hour mark, Kipchoge said he was focused on celebrating his achievement.