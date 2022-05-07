Kip Keino Classic: Krop, Gebrzihair take 5000m titles at Kasarani

Jacob Krop beat national 5,000m champion Daniel Simiu to retain men’s 5,000m title at the Absa Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Simiu hit the bell in the lead as Krop gave a good chase and overtook the national champion with 200m to go to win in 13 minutes and 12.19 seconds.

The leading pack in the men's 5,000m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Simiu ran out of gas, with Daniel Mateiko zooming past him at the home straight to snatch the second place in 13:13.45. Simiu came in third in 13:14.51 as Kenyans dominated the Discretionary event.

“I decided to run behind the leading pack to gauge my opponents before striking in the last lap. It worked well because I knew I had enough energy,” said Krop, who is focusing on the World Athletics Championships scheduled for July 15 to 24 in Oregon, United States.

“I am looking forward to getting a slot to represent Kenya again at the global event,” said Krop, who finished sixth during the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

“I was tired after winning the nationals 10 days ago. Had not resumed my training sessions well but I am back in training,” said Simiu.

Girmawit Gebrzihair of Ethiopia wins the women's 5,000m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, 2018 World Under-20 5,000m bronze medallist Girmawit Gebrzihair from Ethiopia set a new championship record and a world lead time of 14:49.97 to win women’s 5,000m race.

The leading pack in the women's 5,000m race during the Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on May 7, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group