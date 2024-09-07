Exhausted, para-cyclist Ogada quits race

Kenya’s Kennedy Ogada, piloted by former Kenya Sevens player Oscar Dennis, Friday bowed out of men’s B1 road racing competition due to exhaustion at the Paris Paralympic Games after just six laps.

Ogada, who had finished 11th at the Time Trial on Wednesday, had to stop many times to fix his bicycle. An exhausted Ogada and his guide Dennis retired after covering 85.2km in two hours, 33 minutes and 02 seconds.

A pilot or captain is the front rider in a tandem bycicle. A pilot controls the steering, the brakes and the gears during the race. Ogada and Dennis were expected to cover a total of 128km.

In the end, they were ranked 10th in the competition. Tristan Bangma from the Netherlands dethroned his fellow countryman, Vincent Schure after clearing the tough course in two hours, 55 minutes and 10 seconds.

It was sweet revenge for the 26-year-old Bangma, who had on Wednesday claimed victory in Time Trial piloted by Patrick Boss.

Bangma had settled for silver at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, where Schure sealed a double following his victory at the 2016 Games. Schure, who snatched bronze medal in Time Trial, had to contend with a silver medal this time around, finishing two seconds off the pace alongside his pilot Timo Fransen.

Home cyclist Alexandre Lloveras in 2:55:18.

“I leave Paris quite satisfied, having made history for my country and Africa,” said Ogada, who was the only African in the event.

Ogada, who is the Africa B1 champion, said he is motivated to continue working hard so as to qualify to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“I was with Dennis for only a week before competition. It could have been better if we had a few days to synchronise,” said the 52-year-old Ogada, who was making his debut at the Games.

“It’s a dream-come-true for me to be at these games despite failing to finish the road race. Finishing the time trial was inspirational,” said Ogada.

Dennis, who was cheered on by his mother Samantha, sister Sienna and cousins Sofi and Rob from the terraces, said he is glad to have made Ogada make history after being called in as replacement in the last minute.

“It’s quite incredible how Ogada is performing at high level at his age. He will definitely make it to 2028 LA with continued good training,” said Dennis, adding that he shifts his focus to Para-cycling and triathlon. “I will straight head back to my base in South Africa to continue training as i await my grading for events,” said Dennis, who is eager to make the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

As of last evening, China led in the medal standings with 181 medals of 79 gold, 69 silver and 49 bronze, followed by Great Britain on 95 (41, 31,23), and USA on 82 (29 gold, 35 silver and 18 bronze).