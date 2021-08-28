Kigen leads Kenyan clean sweep in Wanda Diamond League

Benjamin Kigen from Kenya competes in the 3,000 metres steeplechase men final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Paris on August 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Geoffroy van der Hasselt | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco, who was the race favourite fell in the first lap with world champion Conseslus Kipruto pulling out of the race after five laps
  • Kigen, who was running from behind, zoomed past the Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott in the last lap taking the lead all the way to the tape
  • In the 800m race, Kenyans proved to be too good in the two-lap race after Wycliffe Kinyamal won the race in 1:43.94 ahead of compatriot Ferguson Rotich who timed 1:44.45

Olympics bronze medallist champion Benjamin Kigen Saturday led Kenyans to a 1-2-3 podium sweep in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the Wanda Diamond League in Paris, France. 

