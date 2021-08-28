Kigen leads Kenyan clean sweep in Wanda Diamond League

Olympics bronze medallist champion Benjamin Kigen Saturday led Kenyans to a 1-2-3 podium sweep in the 3,000m steeplechase race at the Wanda Diamond League in Paris, France.

Kigen clocked a world lead time of eight minutes 07.12 seconds as Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott came in second in 8:09.35. Leonard Bett finished third in a season's best time of 8:10.21.

Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco, who was the race favourite fell in the first lap with world champion Conseslus Kipruto pulling out of the race after five laps.

Kipruto, who was returning after missing various races including the Olympic Games, has been battling an injury for some time now.

Kigen, who was running from behind, zoomed past Kibiwott in the last lap taking the lead all the way to the tape.

In the 800m race, Kenyans proved to be too good in the two-lap race after Wycliffe Kinyamal won the race in 1:43.94 ahead of compatriot Ferguson Rotich who timed 1:44.45 with Arop Marco from Canada finishing third in 1:44.74.

In the 3,000m race, Kenya’s Margaret Chelimo emerged third with a personal best time of 8:21.53 in a race won by Burundi’s Niyonsaba Francine who registered a world lead and meeting record time of 8:19.08.

Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye was second in 8:19.52 while another Kenyan Beatrice Chebet finished 11th in 8:44.27.