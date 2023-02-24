Kibathi, Njeri reign in AK Track and Field meet at Nyayo

Japan-based Samuel Kibathi and Rebecca Njeri ruled the roost to win the men's 5,000 metres and women's 10,000m races respectively during the second Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday.

Kibathi, fresh from winning men's Under-20 8km at the National Cross Country and Sirikwa Classic Cross Country Championships, clocked 13 minutes and 36.02 seconds to post the fastest time with victory in the second heat.

The organisers registered 175 entries in the men's 5,000m before slotting them in five heats.

Kibathi, who is eyeing a place in Team Kenya for the Africa Athletics Under-18 and Under-20 Championships slated for April in Lusaka, Zambia, edged out Cornelius Kemboi from St Patrick's Iten to second place in the heat in 13:36.53.

Gedion Rono from Central Rift won the fourth heat in the third fastest time in the heats of 13:37.85.

"It was a good race though the morning heat proved challenging," said Kibathi, adding that he will stay around until the trials for the continental junior and youth events are held.

"I want to try my luck before thinking about going back to Japan to look for the World Athletics Championships qualifying time in 5,000m in Japan," said Kibathi.

The qualifying standards for men's 5,000m for the World Athletics Championships planned for August 19 to 29, this year in Budapest, Hungary is 13:07.00.

Njeri, representing Central, timed 32:37.4 to prevail in women's 10,000m, beating Agnes Mumbua of Southern to second place in 32:39.0 as Edinah Jerotich of North Rift timed 32:47.6 for third.

Njeri will be seeking a double when she fields in women's 5,000m final on Saturday.





Kenya Defence Forces' Rukia Nusra dashed to personal best 14.04 to win women's 100m hurdles, beating Veronicah Chebet from Kenya Police and Gladys Ngure into second and third places in 15.28 and 15.55 respectively.

"Happy to run my personal best but I am not there yet...my target is to run 12 seconds and better and see if I will qualify for the World Athletics Championships," said Nusra, the 2021 World Shuttle Relay bronze medallist.

The qualifying time in women's 100m hurdles for Budapest is 12.78.

Commonwealth Games 5x400m bronze medallist Wiseman Were (KDF) clocked 14.12 to win men's 110m hurdles second semi-final, beating teammate William Mbevi to second place in 14.92.as Bennett Nzina from Southern downed 16.02 for third place.

Michael Musyoka from KDF claimed second semi-final in 110m hurdles in 14.35 to set a thrilling final clash with Were on Saturday.

The huge turnout in men's 100m had the organisers come up with qualifying round in Category A and B.

Category A was for those with good times besides those who participated in first leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting in Kisumu and the warm up event in Mumias.

Category B proved a thriller with 176 athletes battling in 22 heats.

Category B produced 32 athletes who then joined 24 others who were given to Category A athletes qualification that had Africa and Commonwealth 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala.

The A qualification featuring eight heats was due Friday evening where top performers were to qualify for Saturday's semi-finals and final.

It's Commonwealth Games 4x400m bronze medallist Boniface Mweresa, who warmed up the crowd with personal best 10.28 when winning heat six, beating David Astone to second place in 11.60 as Alvin Mmbuka timed 11.46 for third.

Regau Abuyu cracked second fastest time of 10.66 to win the seventh heat, beating Ryan Mwikamba to second place in 10.96.

Uganda's Emmanuel Aboda returned third fastest time when winning heat 14 in 10.67.

National 100m and 200m record holder Maximilla Imali ran the fastest time in women's 100m heats when she won heat five in 11.31, beating Ugandan 100m record holder Jacent Nyamahunge to second place in 11.59, as Doreen Waka came third in 11.89.