Mt Kenya mountain running championship set for Sunday

Meru County is set to hold the third edition of Mt Kenya mountain running championship on Sunday with the county government setting its eyes at hosting the world competition.

Governor Kawira Mwangaza said the event had grown as a brand for the county and the country, and would capitalise on its success to lobby to host the global championship.

Speaking after conducting an aerial inspection of the race route at the foot of the scenic Mt Kenya forest, Mwangaza expressed optimism that the race, which is in Athletics Kenya's calendar would attain international recognition.

She said the event, run at 2,830 metres above the sea level seeks to raise Sh50 million for cancer treatment and awareness, as well as enhance environmental conservation.

The course is at the foot of Mt Kenya where runners will compete while enjoying the scenic Unesco world heritage site.

“I thank Athletics Kenya for their continued support towards this great competition whose course is a real mountain. I am optimistic that World Mountain running will soon be held in Kenya at the course. What makes it more beautiful is that we are not just running for fun but also to promote a noble cause,” said Mwangaza.

Race local organising committee chairman Kithinji Maragara said the event had become a launching pad for athletes seeking global success, with last year’s winner Patrick Kipng'eno being crowned world champion.

He said the race had also attracted elite runners, among them Lucy Murigi, who won the 34th world mountain running championship in Canillo, Andorra.

The winner of the inaugural race, Purity Gitonga has also used the race to propel her to international competitions.

Competitors will participate in 13km senior men and women races where the winner will pocket Sh500,00, first runners-up Sh300,000 and third place finisher Sh100,000.