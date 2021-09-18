Kip Keino Classic: Kerubo, Kiprotich win 400m hurdles titles

African Games champion Vanice Kerubo and national champion Nicholas Kiprotich won the women and men's 400m hurdles during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kerubo timed 59.05 seconds to win beating Ann Mwangi to second place in 59.59. Agnes Mutindi's 61.84 earned her third place.

"It was a good race and this forms part of my preparations for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships next year," said Kerubo. "I hope to meet qualifying times in both events."

Kiprotich crossed the line triumphant in 50.19 to edge out World Relay shuttle relay bronze medallist Wiseman Were to second place in 50.44.

Peter Kithome, the World Under-20 4x400m relay bronze medallist came in third in 50.54.

"The race was pretty slow because we didn't prepare well. We were not sure if the event would feature," said Kiprotich, who now turn his focus to next year's Commonwealth Games and possibly World Championships next year.

"I want to see if I will qualify in both and if it get to worse make to the Commonwealth," said Kiprotich.