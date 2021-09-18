Breaking News: 9.77 seconds! Ferdinand Omanyala runs second fastest time in the world

Kip Keino Classic: Kerubo, Kiprotich win 400m hurdles titles

Vincent Kiprotich

Vincent Kiprotich  wins 400m hurdles race during Kip Keino Classic at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kerubo timed 59.05 seconds to win beating Ann Mwangi to second place in 59.59
  • Kiprotich crossed the line triumphant in 50.19 to edge out World Relay shuttle relay bronze medallist Wiseman Were to second place in 50.44
  • Peter Kithome, the World Under-20 4x400m relay bronze medallist came in third in 50.54


African Games champion Vanice Kerubo and national champion Nicholas Kiprotich won the women and men's 400m hurdles during the Absa Kip Keino Classic at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

