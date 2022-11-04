Kenyans win gold and silver in World Mountain Running Championships

Kenyans Patrick Kipng'eno and Philemon Kiriago staged a one-two sweep of the medals in the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships 2022 in Chang Mai, Thailand on Friday.

The two lived up to their billing just a few weeks after finishing first and second respectively in Valsir Mountain Running World Cup.

Kipng’eno won the Uphill Mountain Race category after covering the 8.5 kilometres in 46 minutes and 51 seconds followed by Kiriago (48:24). Spaniard Alejandro Garcia Carrillo wrapped up the podium places (49:03) from a field of over 50 runners.

Two-time Valsir Mountain Running World Cup winner Joyce Njeru, who was a pre-race favourite in the women’s Uphill Mountain Race Category, finished a disappointing 35th place.

“Everything was okay at the beginning of the race but I developed some pain in my right leg along the route. The more I strained the more it was getting worse, so for me it was a matter of finishing," said Njeru.

"If I get better, then I will race on Sunday. If I won’t be okay, then I will just surrender but remain motivated.”

The Kenya Defence Forces officer targeted a place on the podium after placing 13th in 2018 in Andorra but she she had to be content with 35th place in one hour, five minutes and 17 seconds.

Allie McLaughlin (USA), Andrea Mayr (Austria) and Maude Mathys (Switzerland) swept the top three positions in the women’s category which attracted 55 runners. The trio timed 55:15, 55:41 and 56:00 respectively.

Kenya entered the three runners only due to lack of finances. It is the first time ever Kenyan men won medals at the World Mountain Running Championships.