Kipng'eno, Jebiwott claim Mt Kenya Mountain Running titles

Patrick Kipng'eno celebrates winning the men's race during UAP Ndakaini Half Marathon

Patrick Kipng'eno celebrates winning the men's race during UAP Ndakaini Half Marathon on September 10, 2016 in Kiambu County.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • The 23-year-old Kipng’eno swung to the lead barely three kilometres into the men's 13km and never looked back to win in 44 minutes and 13.4 seconds
  • Kipng'eno, who turns his focus to track in 10,000m edged out Charles Loker, 22, from Iten to second place in 44:40.1 as Frederick Kamungole settled third in 44:40.6
  • Jebiwott, who was making her debut in mountain running, timed 52:28.7 to win, stunning heavyweights like the 2021 World Cup Series winner Joyce Njeru, two-time World champion Lucy Murigi and defending champion Purity Gitonga
The  2020 National champion Patrick Kipng'eno from Bomet and Iten's Sheila Jebiwott are the new Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships winners.

