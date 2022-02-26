Kipng'eno, Jebiwott claim Mt Kenya Mountain Running titles

The 2020 National champion Patrick Kipng'eno from Bomet and Iten's Sheila Jebiwott are the new Mount Kenya Mountain Running Championships winners.

The 23-year-old Kipng’eno swung to the lead barely three kilometres into the men's 13km and never looked back to win in 44 minutes and 13.4 seconds during the race that was held at Kenya School of Adventure and Leadership in Meru.

"It's about the good training I undertook in Olunguruone, Nakuru County. I trained at hilly places to sap in the stamina and endurance that such races need," said Kipng'eno. "The course looked easier than the one in Naivasha where I won the national title two years ago."

Kipng'eno, who turns his focus to track in 10,000m edged out Charles Loker, 22, from Iten to second place in 44:40.1 as Frederick Kamungole settled third in 44:40.6.

Jebiwott, who was making her debut in mountain running, timed 52:28.7 to win, stunning heavyweights like the 2021 World Cup Series winner Joyce Njeru, two-time World champion Lucy Murigi and defending champion Purity Gitonga.

Njeru from Kenya Defence Forces, romped home second in 52:36.8 while Murigi, the 2017 and 2018 world champion, came in fourth in 53:02.6. Gitonga finished 11th in 55:25.0.

"It wasn't easy on my first appearance in the event but I enjoyed. I beat them at at the hills where most of them walked while I jogged," said Jebiwott.