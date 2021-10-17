Kenyans Tanui, Rotich smash course records in Amsterdam and Paris

Paris Marathon champion Elisha Rotich

Kenya's Elisha Rotich celebrates on the finish line as he wins the 42,195 km Paris Marathon, as part of its 45th edition on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Alain Jocard | AFP

  • Tanui set a new course record after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi in Netherlands on Sunday
  • In Paris Marathon, Kenya's Elisha Rotich smashed Kenenisa Bekele's course record of 2:05:04 after timing 2:04:18 to emerge victorious
  • Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros came in second place after clocking 2:04:42 while Hillary Kipsambu was third in 2:04:45

Kenya's Angela Tanui is the new Amsterdam Marathon champion. 

