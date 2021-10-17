Kenyans Tanui, Rotich smash course records in Amsterdam and Paris
What you need to know:
- Tanui set a new course record after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi in Netherlands on Sunday
- In Paris Marathon, Kenya's Elisha Rotich smashed Kenenisa Bekele's course record of 2:05:04 after timing 2:04:18 to emerge victorious
- Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros came in second place after clocking 2:04:42 while Hillary Kipsambu was third in 2:04:45
Kenya's Angela Tanui is the new Amsterdam Marathon champion.
Tanui set a new course record after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi in Netherlands on Sunday.
The Siena Marathon champion ran a tactical race before surging forward in the final stages of the race, running the fastest time on Dutch soil.
Chepkemoi put up a spirited fight to emerge second in 2:20:18 while Ethiopia's Hailu Haven settled for third just one second behind Chepkemoi.
In the men's category Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola ran a course record time after leading in the last few kilometers clocking 2:03:38 ahead of Kenya's Bernard Koech who timed 2:04:09 while another Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase sealed the podium in 2:04:12.
In Paris Marathon, Kenya's Elisha Rotich smashed Kenenisa Bekele's course record of 2:05:04 after timing 2:04:18 to emerge victorious.
Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros came in second place after clocking 2:04:42 while Hillary Kipsambu was third in 2:04:45.
It was a clean sweep for the Ethiopians in the women category after Tigist Memuye won in 2:26:22 ahead of Yenenesh Dinkesa who timed 2:26:15 with Fantu Jimma settling for third in 2:26:22.