Kenyans Tanui, Rotich smash course records in Amsterdam and Paris

Kenya's Angela Tanui is the new Amsterdam Marathon champion.

Tanui set a new course record after winning in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 57 seconds ahead of compatriot Maureen Chepkemoi in Netherlands on Sunday.

The Siena Marathon champion ran a tactical race before surging forward in the final stages of the race, running the fastest time on Dutch soil.

Chepkemoi put up a spirited fight to emerge second in 2:20:18 while Ethiopia's Hailu Haven settled for third just one second behind Chepkemoi.

Kenya's Angela Tanui celebrates after winning the women's TCS Amsterdam Marathon in Amsterdam on October 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Olaf Kraak | AFP

In the men's category Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola ran a course record time after leading in the last few kilometers clocking 2:03:38 ahead of Kenya's Bernard Koech who timed 2:04:09 while another Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase sealed the podium in 2:04:12.

In Paris Marathon, Kenya's Elisha Rotich smashed Kenenisa Bekele's course record of 2:05:04 after timing 2:04:18 to emerge victorious.

Ethiopia's Hailemaryam Kiros came in second place after clocking 2:04:42 while Hillary Kipsambu was third in 2:04:45.