Lydia Simiyu wins Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Kenya’s Lydia Naliaka Simiyu made her marathon debut in spectacular fashion, winning the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on Sunday.

The 2014 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 21-kilometre champion cut the tape in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 44 seconds.

With less than three kilometres to go, Simiyu and compatriot Lucy Karimi ran shoulder to shoulder after breaking away from the rest of the pack.

Simiyu, who finished seventh in Beyond Zero Half Marathon in March 2019, broke away in the last kilometre as Karimi settled for second place in 2:25.56 with Ethiopia’s Aynalem Teferi finishing third in 2:26:12.

South Africa’s Gerda Steyn finished just outside the podium in fourth place in 2:26:22.

South Africa's Stephen Mokoka made it two wins from two starts at the Cape Town Marathon crossing the line in 2:10.01 after taking the lead just before the 40km mark.

Alex Saekwo was the first Kenyan in the men’s category at position five in 2:10:59

Results

Men

1. Stephen Mokoka (South Africa) 2:10:01

2. Gebru Redahgne (Ethiopia) 2:10:17

3. Tebello Ramakongoana (Lesotho) 2:10:24

4. Belachew Ameta (Ethiopia) 2:10:40

5. Alex Saekwo (Kenya) 2:10:59

6. Melikhaya Thomas (South Africa) 2:11:28

7. Isaac Mpofu (Zimbabwe) 2:11:41

8. Sboniso Sikhakhane (South Africa) 2:11:49

9. Wubshet Jote (Ethiopia) 2:12:30

10. Ngondizashe Ncube (Zimbabwe) 2:12:49

Women

1. Lydia Simiyu (Kenya) 2:25:44

2. Lucy Karimi (Kenya) 2:25:56

3. Aynalem Teferi (Ethiopia) 2:26:12

4. Gerda Steyn (South Africa) 2:26:25,

5. Beje Geleta (Ethiopia) 2:29:13

6. Esther Macharia (Kenya) 2:29:17

7. Alina Armas (Namibia) 2:35:07

8. Sinke Dessie (South Africa) 2:37:57

9. Nontokozo Happiness (South Africa) 2:41:21