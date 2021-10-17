Lydia Simiyu wins Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

Nyamemba Tumbo and Daniel Muindi

Sanlam Kenya PLC Group Chief Executive Officer Nyamemba Tumbo (left) hands over the Kenyan flag to Daniel Muteti Muindi at Sanlam Towers, Nairobi on October 12, 2021 ahead of the annual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon this weekend. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The 2014 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 21-kilometre champion cut the tape in 2 hours, 25 minutes and 44 seconds
  • With less than three kilometres to go, Simiyu and compatriot Lucy Karimi ran shoulder to shoulder
  • Simiyu, who finished seventh in Beyond Zero Half Marathon in March 2019, broke away in the last kilometre as Karimi settled for second place in 2:25.56 with Ethiopia’s Aynalem Teferi finishing third in 2:26:12

Kenya’s Lydia Naliaka Simiyu made her marathon debut in spectacular fashion, winning the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on Sunday.

