Kenyans shine in Barcelona, Istanbul Marathons

Samuel Kosgei

Kenya’s Samuel Kosgei wins the Barcelona Marathon in Spain on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the men's race, Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi clocked 12:52, just missing the world record set by Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei in Monaco in February 2020 by one second with Uganda’s Hosea Kiplangat coming in second in 13:25 while Yassin Haji finished third clocking 13:29.
  • The 10km races were won by Ethiopia's Chimdesa Debele Gudeta (27:16) with Kenya’s Kenneth Kiprop (27:25) and Ethiopia’s Mamo Adeladlew (27:27), while in the women category Kenya's 3000m steeplechase specialist Celliphine Chespol won the race timing 30:21 ahead of her compatriots Daisy Cherotich (30:33) and Glorious Jepkurui (30:50) were in second and third places respectively.

Kenya’s Samuel Kosgei equaled the course record as he won the Barcelona Marathon in Spain on Sunday.

