Kenyans eye second gold in World U-20 Championships

Kenya will Thursday night be seeking its second gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Marion Jepngetich and Mercy Chepkemoi will line up in the women's 3,000m final at 9pm Kenyan time looking to defend the title.

During the 2022 edition held in Cali, Colombia, Kenya won gold and bronze in the race through Betty Chelangat and Nancy Cherop respectively.

Chelangat cruised to victory in nine minutes and 01.03 seconds ahead of Ethiopia's Tsiyon Abebe (9:03.85), as Cherop took bronze in 9:05.98.

In an interview with Nation Sport Wednesday, Jepngetich said that they are under pressure to ensure the country defends the title despite stiff competition from rivals Ethiopia.

“We have a big task ahead because Kenya managed to win two medals in the last edition and we have to work hard and make sure we also finish at the top.

It is a challenging race and we expect it to be fast and we are praying for good health to tackle the course,” said Jepngetich, who trains with World 10km record holder Agnes Ngetich.

Chepkemoi will hope for better fortunes after finishing fourth in the 5000m final which Ethiopia's Medina Eisa successfully defended in a championship record time of 14:39.71 on Tuesday night.

Also Thursday night, Kenyans will aim to proceed to the men's and women's 800m finals.

African Senior Championships gold medallist Sarah Moraa is the sole Kenyan in the women's semi-finals of the two-lap race scheduled for 11.58pm. Sarah, a cousin to Commonwealth 800m champion Mary Moraa, will run in the third semi-final.

She is confident of clinching a final berth and gunning for gold in her final year in the junior ranks.

"I want to graduate to the senior category in style and I believe this is the right stage to make my mark. The gold I won in Cameroon has motivated me to aim higher," she said.

Sarah led from gun to tape to win the fourth heat in 2:05.11 on Tuesday night ahead of Italy’s Lorenza de Noni, who clocked 2:06.02, while Canadian Kyla Martin was third in 2:06.20.

In the first heat, Kenya's Janet Jepkemoi finished last after timing 2:15.94 in a race won by Japan’s Rin Kubo who clocked 2:04.53 ahead of Ethiopia’s Aster Areri who clocked 2:04.76 while Germany’s Marie Celie Warneke was third in 2:04.80.

“It was a tough race for me because I competed with an injury (stress fracture) which I picked immediately after the trials but it was healing and I knew I would run well but it didn’t work,” said Jepkemoi.

In the men's 800m semis, Form Four students Kelvin Kiprop Koech and Phanuel Koech are favourites to qualify for the final.

Kelvin will compete in the first heat, while Phanuel will feature in the third heat as they seek to reclaim the title won by Ethiopia’s Ermias Girma in 2022.

On Tuesday night, Kenya secured its first gold as Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi soared to victory in the men’s 5,000m final, winning in 13:41.14 ahead of Ethiopia’s Abdisa Fayisa (13:41.56) and Uganda’s Kenneth Kiprop (13:41.73). It proved to be a sprint finish, with seven athletes clustered together at the bell.

Alamisi said the final kick he had reserved saved the day.

“It was a tight race, but I managed to persevere and hang on because I knew the Ethiopians had a plan and my trick worked. I’m so happy to have won the first gold medal for my country,” said Alamisi.