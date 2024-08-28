Alamisi wins Kenya's first gold in World U-20 Championships

Kenya bagged its first medal at the World Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru after Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi stormed to victory in the men's 5,000m final on Tuesday night.

It was a tight race that saw seven athletes from Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Burundi stuck together at the bell resulting in a sprint finish that saw Alamisi outpace his competitors to cross the line in 13:41.14 ahead of Ethiopia’s Abdisa Fayisa, who clocked 13:41.56, with Uganda’s Kenneth Kiprop finishing third in 13:41.73.

Kenya’s Ishmael Kipkurui missed the podium narrowly after finishing fourth in 13:42.27.

Alamisi, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County, said it was not an easy affair, but the final kick he had reserved saved the day.

“It was a tight race, but I managed to persevere and hang on because I knew the Ethiopians had a plan and my trick worked and I’m so happy to have won the first gold medal for my country,” said Alamisi.

He paid tribute to his coach Erick Kogo, his manager Lee-Ry Newton, and all the coaches that guided the team at the residential camp in Kasarani.

Kenya's Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi (left) and Ishmael Kipkurui pose for a photo after the men's 5,0000m final during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships in Lima, Peru on August 27, 2024. Photo credit: Pool

“I saw the ladies miss the medal and I had a lot of pressure to win gold and I’m so glad I delivered. I will stick to the 5,000m race and maybe shift to 10,000m in the future,” he added.

Kipkurui said that a nagging injury slowed him down during his training, but was also delighted with his fourth place finish as he transits to the senior level.

In the women’s 5,000m, Kenya missed the podium positions after Ethiopians and Uganda athletes ruled the race.

Mercy Chepkemoi finished fourth in a personal best time of 15:33.29 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa, who clocked a Championship record of 14:39.71.

Her compatriot Mekedes Alemeshete settled for a silver medal after clocking 14:57.44 with Uganda’s Charity Cherop winning bronze in a personal best of 15:25.02. Kenyan Sheila Jebet finished fifth in 15:51.93.

In the women’s 3,000m steeplechase race semifinals, Kenya’s Diana Chepkemoi was second in the second heat after timing 9:47.97 behind Ethiopia’s Sembo Amayew, who clocked 9:30 59 while Uganda’s Nancy Chekwurui finished third in 9:49.06 to all qualify for the final.

Kenya’s Sharon Chepkemoi finished third in the first heat to also seal her slot in the final after clocking 10:07.59 in a race won by Ethiopia’s Firehowot Gesese who clocked 10:00.96 ahead of Uganda’s Loise Chekwemoi who timed 10:01.85.

The final is on Friday morning.

Form Four student

Elsewhere, Kenyans Kelvin Koech and Phanuel Koech qualified for the 800m men’s semifinal on Tuesday night.

Koech, the reigning Olympics Youth Games champion, and a Form Four student at the Kosirai High School, finished second in his heat in 1:49.28 behind Turkey’s Mohamed Karim Amri, who clocked 1:49.21, while USA’s Daniel Watcke was third in 1:49.86.

Phanuel Koech, a Form Four student at the St Francis Kimuron High School, was fourth in the second heat after timing 1:50.20 in a race won by Great Britain’s Henry Jonas, who clocked 1:49.89, ahead of Canada’s John O’Reilly who timed 1:49.92, while Morocco’s Ayoub Elfakhar was third in 1:50.16.

He qualified as the fastest loser in the heat alongside Mexican Amado Kalid Amador.

“The championship is tough but I have to work extra hard and running from the front is what I want to perfect so that I can be in a good position to move to the next level,” said Kelvin.

In the women's 800m heats, Sarah Moraa led from gun to tape to win in the fourth heat to win in 2:05.11 ahead of Italy’s Lorenza de Noni who clocked 2:06.02, while Canadian Kyla Martin was third in 2:06.20.

“I love running from the front and despite the stiff competition that I’m going to experience in the semifinals and finals, my target is to go back home with a medal,” said Moraa.

In the first heat, Janet Jepkemoi finished last after timing 2:15.94 in a race won by Japan’s Rin Kubo who clocked 2:04.53 ahead of Ethiopia’s Aster Areri who clocked 2:04.76 while Germany’s Marie Celie Warneke was third in 2:04.80.

“It was a tough race for me because I competed with an injury (stress fracture) which I picked immediately after the trials but it was healing and I knew I would run well but it didn’t work,” said Jepkemoi.