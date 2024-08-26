Athletes dream big after success in inaugural Majestic Impact Run

Florence Kiarie and Elijah Mwangi have set their sights on winning more athletics titles following their success in 10km categories of amateur race dubbed ‘Majestic Impact Run’ at the weekend in Njiru, Nairobi County.

On Sunday, Mwangi timed 33 minutes and 27 seconds to win men’s 10km race of the inaugural edition of the competition, ahead of second-placed Evans Ndirangu (34.08) and third-placed Paul Mwangi (34.31).

Afterwards, Mwangi said he next stop is the September 8 Nairobi City Marathon.

“Last year, I competed in men’s 21km race and finished 98th overall in Nairobi City Marathon . I hope to return to the competition this year and do better, given the amount of preparation I have undergone,” Mwangi said.

Kiarie won women’s 10km race in 40:41, followed by Annabel Ngugi (57.54) and Ruth Wanja (57.54).

Impacting young people's lives

Kiarie’s victory was helped in part by favourable weather and consistency in practice.

“It felt good running here today. The weather was good, and I also prepared well for the race. However, the route proved tricky, but I look forward to better performance in future local races,” she said.

Charles Mule from Makueni timed 19:32 to win the men’s 5km run ahead of Isaac Mandela (20:42), and Jeremia Ambani (21:54).

Afterwards, Mule said he has stepped up training for the forthcoming Nairobi City Marathon.

“This was a big part of my training for Nairobi City Marathon, which will be run on September 8. I will compete in the full marathon,” Mule, 37, said.

Bishop Mark Kariuki (in white t-shirt) of Deliverance Church when he flagged off a mini-marathon dubbed 'Majestic Impact Run' on August 24, 2024 in Njiru. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

The women’s 5km title went to 20-year-old student Joy Wangai (29:15) from at Ndia-Ini High School in Kiambu County, followed by Rebecca Mulongo (29:29) and Faith Prudence (30:54).

Winner of men’s 10km races took home motorbikes, while winners of women’s 10km got washing machines. There were assorted prizes for the top three places in the 5km, 4km and 2km runs.

The races were organised by Deliverance Church International.