Kenya marathoners reflect on podium sweep that never was 

Former Olympic Marathon Champion Peris Jepchirchir is taking a step back to reassess her strategy and training after posting a disappointing 15th-place finish in the marathon in the just concluded 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

The three-time world half marathon champion was speaking on Tuesday night at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after jetting back to the country from the Paris Olympic together with gold medallists Beatrice Chebet (5,000m and 10,000) and Faith Kipyegon (1,500).

The athletes were received by newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Peter Tum.

“I am sad that I came home empty handed. I have never finished in 15th place in any race since I began my marathon career. This experience was certainly a wake-up call, but I know I can perform better," said Jepchirchir, who hold the world marathon record for women’s only racing of 2 hours 16 minutes and 16 seconds.

Despite her high expectations going into the marathon, she acknowledged that she did not achieve the results she had hoped.

“For us in the marathon, it was not easy, especially for me. My primary aim was to go to Paris and defend my title, but unfortunately, everything did not unfold as I had planned. We were all quite disappointed because we had high hopes of sweeping the podium and bringing home medals,” added Jepchirchir.

Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan won gold in a time of 2:22.55, Ethiopian Tigist Assefa came second in 2:22:58 as Kenyan Hellen Obiri finished third with a personal best of 2:23:10.

Another Kenyan Sharon Lokedi who was a late inclusion to Team Kenya, came fourth in 2:23:14 Jepchirchir came 15th with a time of 2:26:51.

She went on to explain that the weather conditions during the race were particularly challenging for her, and the hilly terrain added to the difficulties she faced.

“We had to climb. I had trained rigorously and felt I was in excellent shape, having run in April and even breaking the world record at that time.”

Lokedi, who replaced former world record holder Brigid Kosgei who withdrew from the competition injured, confessed that Obiri, who made her debut in the Olympics, has been a threat.

"Obiri has been a strong competitor, and I did my best to close the gap between us compared to my last performance at the Boston Marathon.

“With each marathon, I will continue to work hard to keep pace with her, and together we will strive to bring home medals," said Lokedi who had a personal best of 2:23:23 in her winning debut at the 2022 New York City Marathon.

"We aimed for the best for our team. I needed to be confident and strong, and we had great support from our coaches. It's all about believing in yourself and fighting for gold. We all gave our best, but unfortunately, it didn't come home.”