Kenyan trio look to bring back Olympic steeplechase gold

The delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021 marked an end to Kenya's dominance in the 3,000m Steeplechase race.

Since the 1968 Olympics when Amos Biwott won the country's first gold over the distance in Mexico City, Kenya has won the seven-and-a-half lap race at every edition of the Summer Games till the 2016 Rio, apart from 1976 and 1980 when it boycotted the global showpiece.

Conseslus Kipruto was the last Kenyan to taste victory in the race after winning in an Olympic record of eight minutes and 3.28 seconds at the 2016 Rio Games.

Five years later in Tokyo, disaster struck as Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali bagged gold in 8:08.90 ahead of Ethiopian Lamech Girma (8:10.38) as Benjamin Kigen secured a disappointing bronze for Kenya after timing 8:11.45.

Bakali and Girma would finish in that order in the 2022 and 2023 World Athletics Championships to deny Kenya once again.

With seven days until the Paris Olympics, Kenya's huge task of reclaiming the gold lies with Commonwealth Games champion Abraham Kibiwott, former World Under-20 champion, Amos Serem, and World Under-20 bronze medallist, Simon Koech.

“We have a big task ahead because the title we are chasing has always been associated with Kenya and it has been a while since we won gold in the race," said Serem.

"It will be my first Olympics and I want it to be memorable," added Serem.

The 21-year-old will be buoyed by his second-place finish at the Paris Diamond League on July 7 in the French capital.

It was a photo-finish between him and Ethiopia’s Abraham Sime as both athletes clocked 8:02.36, a personal best for the Kenyan and 20th fastest over the distance this season.

And who better to learn from than multiple World and Olympics champion Ezekiel Kemboi, who dominated the race, before retiring in 2016.

“Kemboi has been instrumental in training and guiding us on the techniques we need to use excel in the race,” added Serem. He used some of the techniques at the Paris Diamond League.

On his part, Kemboi believes his proteges have what it takes to emulate his success and ensure status quo resumes if they apply the right tactics.

“I used to run in front and had a good finishing kick because that is where a competitors beat us. I have had good discussions and given them tips on how to attack the race," revealed Kemboi.