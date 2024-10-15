Nigeria, Libya embroiled in diplomatic row over botched Afcon qualifier

The Nigerian national football team, Super Eagles, returned to Nigeria after refusing to play their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya on Monday.

The team’s decision followed allegations of mistreatment upon arrival in Libya, a situation which has now sparked a diplomatic row between the two nations and drawn the attention of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF has since reacted, promising to thoroughly investigate the claims made by the Nigerian side. In a statement released on Monday, the football body expressed concern, calling the situation "disturbing and unacceptable."

“CAF views the disturbing and unacceptable experiences of the Nigerian National Football Team (Super Eagles) at an airport in Libya in a very serious light,” the statement read.

The Super Eagles were reportedly stranded at Al Abraq Airport for over 15 hours after landing in Libya on Sunday.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, had defeated Libya 1-0 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. Upon arrival in Libya for the return fixture, they encountered what they described as a series of deliberate obstructions.

In response, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) denied any intentional wrongdoing, issuing a statement explaining that the Nigerian team’s difficulties were routine air travel issues.

"We regret any inconvenience caused, but incidents like this can occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks, or logistical challenges that affect international air travel," the LFF stated, adding, "We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation."

However, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong refuted the LFF's explanation, providing a detailed account of what he called "disgraceful" treatment.

“12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. The Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They locked the airport gates and left us without a phone connection, food, or drink. All to play mind games," said Troost-Ekong.

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) also shared a blow-by-blow account of the ordeal. NFF Director of Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire, explained that the team’s chartered flight was forced to land at Al Abraq Airport, despite having all the necessary landing clearances for Benghazi.

“At Al Abraq Airport, there were no scanning machines or usual services. Officials were scanning passport data pages using mobile phones, and it took over an hour for the team’s luggage to be retrieved,” Olajire said.

Olajire also detailed how the delegation was left without food, water, or internet access, and how Libyan authorities offered no explanation for the diversion or the long wait at the airport.

“At past midnight, it was learnt that there had been word from ‘higher authorities’ that the Nigeria delegation should be delayed for a minimum of 10 hours at the airport," Olajire added, calling it a retaliation for alleged difficulties faced by the Libyan team in Nigeria.

The NFF dismissed these claims, stating that the Libyan team’s arrival in Nigeria had only been delayed due to their last-minute decision to land in Port Harcourt instead of Uyo. Despite this, the NFF facilitated the movement of the Libyan team and provided them with security.

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu, reacting to the situation, expressed outrage at the inhumane treatment endured by the Super Eagles in Libya. In a statement, Tinubu said, "I am deeply moved by the ordeal our national team experienced. The harrowing treatment they received was unacceptable."

He further commended the Super Eagles for their resilience and spirit, despite the challenges they faced, and urged CAF to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

"I expect CAF’s Disciplinary Board to take appropriate action against those responsible for this violation of the sport’s statutes and regulations,” said Tinubu.