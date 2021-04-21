Kenya's fastest man Omanyala ranked ninth in the world

Odibets Head of Marketing Aggrey Sayi (left) presenting sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala with a cheque of Sh 1.5m at Kasarani on April 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sayi said that his company decided to support Omanyala owing to his hard work and talent that is evident from his recent performances.
  • "His brilliant performances over the past few months has seen him hit the Olympic qualifying time," said Sayi, who wished Omanyala best of luck in his forthcoming races.

Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala, who is now ranked ninth in the world in 100m, has secured more sponsorship from betting company Odibets.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Cricket normalisation panel seeks public’s views

  2. Kip Keino Classic meet to be held in September

  3. Injera, Sikuta back in Kenya Sevens team

  4. National rally cars go through pre-race inspection in Naivasha

  5. Sports unlikely to resume soon, says Health CS

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.