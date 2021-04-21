Why Ferdianand Omanyala's record is null and avoid

Ferdinand Omanyala

Ferdinand Omanyala competes in 100m heat during second leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Relay Series at Nyayo National Stadium on January 23, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One of AFN faction wrote to Athletics Kenya (AK) indicating that they didn't sanction the 3rd Betking Making of Champions Grand Prix where Omanyala set the National Record
  • Omanyala shattered the National 100m record when he dashed to victory in the semi-final of his race in 10.01 seconds during the event staged at Yabatech Sports Complex in March 30
  • Shehu-Gusau and Pepple are recognised by World Athletics and Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) while Olamide and Adeniyi are backed by the federal government


Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala's national 100m record is facing another hurdle.

