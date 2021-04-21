Why Ferdianand Omanyala's record is null and avoid

Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala's national 100m record is facing another hurdle.

And as things look Omanyala's time of 10.01secs won't be ratified for a National Record.

The Kenyan sprinter could find himself yet again in some controversy, this time around, in factional wars at Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

This is after one of AFN faction wrote to Athletics Kenya (AK) indicating that they didn't sanction the 3rd Betking Making of Champions Grand Prix where Omanyala set the National Record.

Omanyala shattered the National 100m record when he dashed to victory in the semi-final of his race in 10.01 seconds during the event staged at Yabatech Sports Complex in March 30.

Omanyala went on to win the final in 10.05 seconds but the result was judged to have been wind-assisted.

The performance also saw Omanyala attain the Tokyo Olympics qualifying time after surpassing 10.05sec. However, a previous doping case knocks him out from representing Kenya.

In a letter sent to AK President Jack Tuwei via email on April 3, AFN Director General Similaye Pepple noted on behalf of AFN President Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau that the competition in question was neither approved by the AFN nor was the AFN part of its organisation.

"Please note that the AFN, under the leadership of Hon. Gusau, did not enter into any agreement or partnership with anybody or group known or addressed as "Making of Champions " for any competition, especially one referred to as 3rd Making of Champions Grand Prix," said Pepple.

Pepple further explained: "For the avoidance of doubt, the competition in question was neither approved by AFN nor was the AFN part of its organisation."

But according to investigations, there is division at AFN with different groups claiming leadership.

On one side is AFN President Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau and Director General Similaye Pepple while on the other is the AFN deputy President Olamide George and Secretary General Prince Adisa Adeniyi Beyioku.

Shehu-Gusau and Pepple are recognised by World Athletics and Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) while Olamide and Adeniyi are backed by the federal government.

Apparently, the central government doesn't recognise the position of Director General since it's not in the AFN constitution.

On Tuesday, AK President once again warned Kenyan athletes from competing in races abroad without their clearance.

On November 25, last year, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports spokesman A.B Lere-Adams nullified the appointment of Pepple terming as illegal as the government instituted an inquiry in the happenings at AFN.

"Omanyala wasn't cleared by AK and I am sure we would have advised him," said Tuwei adding that AK would not have stopped him from competing outside the country.

"We will be happy if Kenyan sprinters qualify for Olympics," noted Tuwei adding that former National 100m record holder Mark Otieno was cleared to compete in Zambia last weekend.

Tuwei said for any record to be ratified, it has to go through a process of which the hosting federation of a particular Championship must be involved.

"There are World Athletics forms that are signed to enable a record to be ratified," said Tuwei.

Tuwei explained that they still recognise Shehu-Gusau's leadership in Nigeria unless otherwise.

"We shall deal with the federations that are recognised by World Athletics and CAA," affirmed Tuwei adding that their move to ban athletes who have been reprimanded for doping from representing Kenya still stands.