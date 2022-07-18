Kenyan duo storm men's 1500m final in Oregon
What you need to know:
- Kipsang was in cruise control in the same heat as he won in 3:33.68 finishing ahead of Spain's Mohamed Katar who clocked a season best of 3:34.45 with Jake Wightman of Great Britain third in 3:34.48.
- Defending champion Cheruiyot was fourth in the first heat, finishing in 3:37.04.
Defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang Monday eased through to the final of the men's 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.
Kipsang, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics rallied from three places behind at the bell, to take the lead with 300m to go and easily won the second semi-final heat in three minutes and 33.68 seconds.
Mohammed Katir from Spain was second in 3:34.45 as James Wightman of Britain finished third to all qualify to the final.
Cheruiyot finished fourth in the first semi-final heat in 3:37.04 behind the winner Josh Kerr from Britain in 3:36.92 and Mario Garcia from Spain in 3:37.01.
Olympic champion Jacob Ingebrigsten was fourth in 3:37.02 in one of the closest finishes.
Another Kenyan Kumari Taki who fell in the second heat failed to qualify after finishing last in 3:50.15.
Kenya is yet to lose the World 1,500m title since Asbel Kiprop's reign that saw him win back-to-back in 2011 Daegu, 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.
Elijah Manangoi would then win in 2017 London before Cheruiyot in 2019 Doha.