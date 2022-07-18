Kenyan duo storm men's 1500m final in Oregon

Defending champion Timothy Cheruiyot and World Indoor bronze medallist Abel Kipsang Monday eased through to the final of the men's 1,500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States.

Kipsang, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics rallied from three places behind at the bell, to take the lead with 300m to go and easily won the second semi-final heat in three minutes and 33.68 seconds.

Abel Kipsang of Team Kenya competes in the Men's 1500m Semi-Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

Mohammed Katir from Spain was second in 3:34.45 as James Wightman of Britain finished third to all qualify to the final.

Cheruiyot finished fourth in the first semi-final heat in 3:37.04 behind the winner Josh Kerr from Britain in 3:36.92 and Mario Garcia from Spain in 3:37.01.

Athletes compete in the men's 1500m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Olympic champion Jacob Ingebrigsten was fourth in 3:37.02 in one of the closest finishes.

Another Kenyan Kumari Taki who fell in the second heat failed to qualify after finishing last in 3:50.15.

Kenya is yet to lose the World 1,500m title since Asbel Kiprop's reign that saw him win back-to-back in 2011 Daegu, 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.