Cheptegei defends 10,000m title as Waithaka delivers silver for Kenya

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei is the 10,000 metres world champion.

Cheptegei Sunday outsprinted Kenya's Stanley Waithaka to the finish line to successfully defend his title.

The Ugandan timed 27:27.43 to pick gold as Waithaka settled second in 27:27.90 after being tripped in the initial stages. Kenya improved on its performance after winning a bronze medal in Doha 2019 through Rhonex Kipruto.

Another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo claimed bronze after clocking 27:27.97.

Olympic champion Selemon Barega faded in the homestretch to finish a disappointing fifth in 27:28.39 behind USA's Grant Fisher who timed 27:28.14.

It was a fascinating race with Ugandan and Ethiopian athletes exchanging leads in the fast-paced race before Cheptegei took the lead in the last lap, sprinting all the way to the finish line.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (right) competes in the men's 10,000m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Kenya's Daniel Mateiko came in eighth position after clocking 27:33.57 while Rodgers Kwemoi settled for 15th position clocking 27:52.26.

Kenya has missed the elusive gold since 2001 when Charles Kamathi bagged gold during the Edmonton Games in Canada and the wait for the medal still goes on.

In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Waithaka hinted that Kenya would post better results in this year's edition because they would be competing with some of the athletes he beat in the junior events and true to his word he managed to beat both Barega and Kiplimo.

The three met during the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018 when Waithaka settled for silver medal while Edward Zakayo bagged a gold medal.

Selemon Barega of Ethiopia competes in the Men's 10,000m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

“I have competed with some of this athletes I’m going to meet and they have been beating Kenya in the last few metres. This race needs a lot of team and calculation work and this will save us and get the medal we have been seeking,” he said earlier.