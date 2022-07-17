Cheptegei defends 10,000m title as Waithaka delivers silver for Kenya
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei is the 10,000 metres world champion.
Cheptegei Sunday outsprinted Kenya's Stanley Waithaka to the finish line to successfully defend his title.
The Ugandan timed 27:27.43 to pick gold as Waithaka settled second in 27:27.90 after being tripped in the initial stages. Kenya improved on its performance after winning a bronze medal in Doha 2019 through Rhonex Kipruto.
Another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo claimed bronze after clocking 27:27.97.
Olympic champion Selemon Barega faded in the homestretch to finish a disappointing fifth in 27:28.39 behind USA's Grant Fisher who timed 27:28.14.
It was a fascinating race with Ugandan and Ethiopian athletes exchanging leads in the fast-paced race before Cheptegei took the lead in the last lap, sprinting all the way to the finish line.
Kenya's Daniel Mateiko came in eighth position after clocking 27:33.57 while Rodgers Kwemoi settled for 15th position clocking 27:52.26.
Kenya has missed the elusive gold since 2001 when Charles Kamathi bagged gold during the Edmonton Games in Canada and the wait for the medal still goes on.
In an earlier interview with Nation Sport, Waithaka hinted that Kenya would post better results in this year's edition because they would be competing with some of the athletes he beat in the junior events and true to his word he managed to beat both Barega and Kiplimo.
The three met during the World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland in 2018 when Waithaka settled for silver medal while Edward Zakayo bagged a gold medal.
“I have competed with some of this athletes I’m going to meet and they have been beating Kenya in the last few metres. This race needs a lot of team and calculation work and this will save us and get the medal we have been seeking,” he said earlier.
Waithaka came in second during the Athletics Kenya national trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi behind Kibiwott Kandie who couldn’t compete in the World Championships because he had not met the qualifying time.