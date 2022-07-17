Ethiopia claim 1-2 in men's marathon as Kenyans falter

Eugene, United States

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola produced a decisive kick 8km from the finish line to win gold in the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Tola, who won Olympic 10,000m bronze at the 2016 Rio Games and marathon silver at the 2017 London worlds, clocked a championship record of 2hr 5min 37sec, smashing the previous best of 2:06.54 set by Kenyan Abel Kirui in Berlin in 2009.

Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola runs toward the finish line to win the men's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia, Barnabas Kiptum of Team Kenya, Geoffrey Kamworor of Team Kenya and Shumi Dechasa of Team Bahrain compete in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

There was an Ethiopian 1-2 with Mosinet Geremew taking silver, as he also did in the 2019 worlds in Doha, in 2:06.45.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi took bronze a further 4sec adrift.

Tola made his move at the 34km mark, surging ahead of the six-strong chasing pack and quickly building up a 7sec lead, and proceeding to increase that.

Tamirat Tola of Team Ethiopia competes in the Men's Marathon on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

In cool, perfect conditions for marathon running, Tola blew away the field, the chasers soon cut to Abdi and Geremew, with Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor and Canadian Cameron Levins falling off the pace.