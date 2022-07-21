Kenyan-born Jeruto wins steeplechase gold, Chespol struggles
What you need to know:
Kenyan-born Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto led from gun-to-tape to win the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase final in the World Championships in Oregon, United States early Thursday morning.
Jeruto clocked a Championship Record of 8:53.03 to take the gold, with Ethiopians Werkuha Getachew and Mekides Abebe take silver and bronze respectively.
Kenyan-born Bahrain star Wilfred Mutile Yavi appeared set to challenge Jeruto for the gold, but stumbled on the last water jump, allowing the Ethiopians to pass her.
Jeruto's victory means Kenya has lost another world title from 2019 Doha.
After leading for most part of the race, Yavi stormed to the lead after the bell but Jeruto would reclaim the lead immediately, tackling the last water barrier majestically to win in eight minutes and 53.02 seconds.
Jeruto, who failed to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year as she was still chasing transfer of her allegiance, obliterated Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech’s CR from the previous 2019 Doha event by five seconds.
Yavi’s last water jump proved awful to cost her a medal as Ethiopians Getachew and Abebe zoomed past her to settle for silver and bronze.
Getachew came second in a National Record of 8:54.61 as Abebe cracked a personal best of 8:56.08.
Yavi, who was the fastest in the field, came fourth in 9:01.31 as Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol settled a distant 13th in 9:27.34.
It was the fourth title Kenya was losing from its tally in 2019 Doha after the women's marathon, men's 1,500m and men's 3,000m steeplechase.
The only title Kenya managed to defend her title is women's 1,500m by Faith Chepng'etich.