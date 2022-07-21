Kenyan-born Jeruto wins steeplechase gold, Chespol struggles

Kenyan-born Kazakhstan Norah Jeruto led from gun-to-tape to win the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase final in the World Championships in Oregon, United States early Thursday morning.

Jeruto clocked a Championship Record of 8:53.03 to take the gold, with Ethiopians Werkuha Getachew and Mekides Abebe take silver and bronze respectively.

Gold medallist Norah Jeruto of Team Kazakhstan poses following the women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 20, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

Kenyan-born Bahrain star Wilfred Mutile Yavi appeared set to challenge Jeruto for the gold, but stumbled on the last water jump, allowing the Ethiopians to pass her.

Jeruto's victory means Kenya has lost another world title from 2019 Doha.

After leading for most part of the race, Yavi stormed to the lead after the bell but Jeruto would reclaim the lead immediately, tackling the last water barrier majestically to win in eight minutes and 53.02 seconds.

Norah Jeruto of Team Kazakhstan and Winfred Mutile Yavi of Team Bahrain compete in the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 20, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

Jeruto, who failed to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year as she was still chasing transfer of her allegiance, obliterated Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech’s CR from the previous 2019 Doha event by five seconds.

Yavi’s last water jump proved awful to cost her a medal as Ethiopians Getachew and Abebe zoomed past her to settle for silver and bronze.

Getachew came second in a National Record of 8:54.61 as Abebe cracked a personal best of 8:56.08.

Mekides Abebe of Team Ethiopia reacts following the Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final on day six of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 20, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

Yavi, who was the fastest in the field, came fourth in 9:01.31 as Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol settled a distant 13th in 9:27.34.

It was the fourth title Kenya was losing from its tally in 2019 Doha after the women's marathon, men's 1,500m and men's 3,000m steeplechase.

Kazakhstan's Norah Jeruto celebrates after crossing the finish line in the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 20, 2022.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP