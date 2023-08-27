Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi wins 3000m steeplechase gold

The 2019 World champion Beatrice Chepkoech and world under-20 champion Faith Cherotich settled for silver and bronze medals respectively as Kenya failed to recapture the women’s world 3,000m steeplechase in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

It’s Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi of Bahrain who destroyed the Kenyans when she shot past Chepkoech at the bell and never looked back to win with a world leading time of eight minutes and 54.29 seconds.

Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi celebrates with her gold medal as she is carried by Youhuu the mascot after the women's 3000m steeplechase final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek | AFP

Beatrice, the world record holder and pre-race favourite, could only manage silver in 8:58.98 as Cherotich, 19, became the youngest athlete to finish on the podium in the world championships with bronze in a personal best of 9:00.69.