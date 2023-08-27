Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi wins 3000m steeplechase gold
What you need to know:
The 2019 World champion Beatrice Chepkoech and world under-20 champion Faith Cherotich settled for silver and bronze medals respectively as Kenya failed to recapture the women’s world 3,000m steeplechase in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.
It’s Kenyan-born Winfred Yavi of Bahrain who destroyed the Kenyans when she shot past Chepkoech at the bell and never looked back to win with a world leading time of eight minutes and 54.29 seconds.
Beatrice, the world record holder and pre-race favourite, could only manage silver in 8:58.98 as Cherotich, 19, became the youngest athlete to finish on the podium in the world championships with bronze in a personal best of 9:00.69.
Kenya finished the championships with 10 medals; three gold, three silver and four bronze medals.