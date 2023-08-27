Bronze for Krop as Ingebrigtsen pips Katir to retain 5000m gold

The men’s world 5,000metres title once again proved elusive for Kenya when Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen rallied from behind to retain the crown in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Kenya’s Jacob Krop, who claimed silver last year in Oregon, United States of America, made a late chase from the back of the pack to settle for bronze.

Kenya's Jacob Krop, Guatemala's Luis Grijalva, Ethiopia's Berihu Aregawi, and other athletes compete in the men's 5000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Ingebrigtsen pulled from four places behind with 200m to go, taking down his rivals one by one including the leader Mohamed Katir from Spain, to win in 13 minutes and 11.30 seconds.

Katir, who won bronze in 1,500m in Oregon, clocked 13:11.44 to claim silver as Krop took bronze in 13:12.28 as Kenya failed to recapture the title they won last in 2005 Helsinki through Benjamin Limo.

Another Kenyan Ishmael Kipkurui, who is the reigning world cross country under-20 champion, sunk to 10th in 13:21.20.