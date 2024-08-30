Kenya wins silver, bronze in 3,000m races at World Under-20 Championships

Kenya on Friday morning won silver and bronze medals at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru.

Denis Kipkoech won a silver medal in men’s 3,000 metres race after clocking eight minutes, 20.79 seconds behind Norway’s Andreas Fjeld Halvorsen who took gold medal in 8:20.56.

Edward Bird from Great Britain settled for a bronze medal in 8:21.00 while another Kenyan runner, Clinton Kimutai, finished a distant 11th after timing 8:25.51.

In women’s 3,000m steeplechase race, Kenya claimed bronze medal through Diana Chepkemoi who crossed the line in a personal best time of 9:29.84. Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew clocked a championships record of 9:12.71 to win the race, while Uganda’s Loice Chekwemoi settled for silver medal in 9:18.84.

Chepkemoi said that she was happy to have won bronze medal after good preparations. She said competition was stiff.

Through to the final

“I thank God for the medal I won. It was not an easy race but I did my best. I would like to thank my coaches at the residential training camp in Nairobi, and also my coach back at home Paul Kemei for the support he has extended to me,” said Chepkemoi, who trains under Lemotit Athletics Club in Londiani, Kericho County.

In women’s 3,000m race held on Thursday night, Mercy Chepkemoi and Marion Jepng’etich sailed through to the final.

In the first heat, Chepkemoi, who ran behind the leading pack for long spells, crossed the line first in 9:22.72 ahead of Ethiopia’s Aleshign Baweke (9:22.77) and Uganda’s Bentalin Yeko (9:22.81).

Chepkemoi, a Form Three student at Kalyet Secondary School in Kericho County, is competing in two races at the championships.

She finished fourth in the women’s 5,000m race.

In the second heat of women’s 3,000m race, Jepngetich run a tactical race and surged forward in the last few metres to cross the finish line in 8:52.25 ahead of Ethiopia’s Marta Alemayo who clocked 8:52.57 while Uganda’s Keziah Chebet settled for third place in 9:03.23.

Led from gun to tape

The final shall be held on Saturday at 1.45am.

In the last edition of the championships held in Cali, Colombia, Kenya won gold and a bronze medals in the race through Betty Chelangat and Nancy Cherop respectively.

Sarah Moraa won the second heat of women’s 800m to qualify for the final in 2:03.44 ahead of Italy’s Lorenza De Noni (2:04.21) and Ethiopia’s Aster Areri (2:04.58).

In men’s 800m race, Kenya’s Kelvin Koech and Phanuel Koech sailed through to the final. Kelvin timed 1:47.53 to finish second in the first heat won by Australia’s Peyton Craig (1:47.31), followed by USA’s Daniel Watcke (1:47.68) in third place.