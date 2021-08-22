Kenya tops the world as U20 Champs end

Amos Serem

Kenya's Amos Serem (left) and Simon Koech celebrate their gold and bronze medals during the men's 3,000m steeplechase medal ceremony event during the World Under-20 Athletics Championships at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • That saw Kenya’s medal tally surge to 16; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze (8-1-7) for the country’s best ever performance in 11 years at the world junior event.
  • Their achievement superseded the world junior event, surpassing their 2000 Santiago, 2006 Beijing and 2010 Moncton.

Kenya finished at the top of the medal standings as the curtain was drawn on the 18th edition of the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Sunday.

