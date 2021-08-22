The heir is here: Serem tears apart field to bag steeplechase gold

Amos Serem

Kenya's Amos Serem celebrates after winning the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • He then sped off to the last hurdle, leaving Ethiopia's Tadese Takele for dead to win in eight minutes 30.72 seconds.
  • Takele, who couldn't match Serem's kick at the home straight, settled for silver in 8:33.15 as Simon Koech confirmed Kenya's dominance in the event with bronze in 8:34.79. 

A new steeplechase king is born!

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.