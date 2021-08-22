Kenyan lads claim bronze in 4x400m relay

Kenya's 4 by 400m relay team celebrate after winning bronze during the World Under-20 Championship at Kasarani on August 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

  • Botswana won gold with Jamaica winning silver in a sizzling finale of the five-day event.

Kenya won bronze in the 4x400m men's relay final in the final event of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on Sunday.

