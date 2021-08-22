Kenyan lads claim bronze in 4x400m relay

Kenya won bronze in the 4x400m men's relay final in the final event of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on Sunday.

Botswana won gold with Jamaica winning silver in a sizzling finale of the five-day event. The Kenyan quartet of Joshua Wanyonyi, Elkanah Kiprotich, Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome timed 3:05.94.

That is what punctuated Team Kenya’s majestic end to the 18th edition of the junior event.

Kenya's Peter Kithome (centre) in action in the 4by 400metres relay during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 22, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The lovely sunny Sunday afternoon brought along seven medals; three gold, a silver and three bronze.

That saw Kenya’s medal tally surge to 16; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze (8-1-7) for the country’s best ever performance in 11 years at the world junior event.