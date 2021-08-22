Kenyan lads claim bronze in 4x400m relay
What you need to know:
Kenya won bronze in the 4x400m men's relay final in the final event of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on Sunday.
Botswana won gold with Jamaica winning silver in a sizzling finale of the five-day event. The Kenyan quartet of Joshua Wanyonyi, Elkanah Kiprotich, Kennedy Kimeu and Peter Kithome timed 3:05.94.
That is what punctuated Team Kenya’s majestic end to the 18th edition of the junior event.
The lovely sunny Sunday afternoon brought along seven medals; three gold, a silver and three bronze.
That saw Kenya’s medal tally surge to 16; eight gold, one silver and seven bronze (8-1-7) for the country’s best ever performance in 11 years at the world junior event.
Their achievement superseded the world junior event, surpassing their 2000 Santiago, 2006 Beijing and 2010 Moncton.