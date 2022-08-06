Kenya seeks to retain World U-20 title in Cali

Kenya will be seeking to end the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on a high note by retaining the title they have won in the last two editions when the event ends Monday morning in Cali, Colombia.

World Under-20 1,500m champion Purity Chepkirui will team up with Brenda Chebet in a bid to win medals at midnight Sunday.

Chepkirui, a Form Two student at Tiloa Secondary School in Nakuru County, said that she is well prepared to defend the title she won last year in Nairobi.

“I’m happy we managed to get into the final together with Chebet and we shall plan for the race because the Ethiopians look tough,” said confident Chepkirui.

Last year, Chepkirui won gold ahead of Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji while another Kenyan Winnie Jemutai settled for bronze.

Chepkirui also won silver during the Africa Senior Championships in Mauritius in June.

In the 800m men’s race that kicks off at 12:16am on Sunday, World Indoors silver medallist Noah Kibet and Dominic Kiptoo who will be out to ensure Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s gold remains in Kenya.

Wanyonyi won last year’s edition ahead of Algeria’s Mohamed Ali Gouaned while Noah Kibet sealed the podium.

The 5,000m women’s race will see Maureen Cherotich and Jane Gati compete for the medals.

Kenyans will also feature in the 3,000m steeplechase where Emmanuel Wafula and Noah Kibet will be flying Kenya’s flag. Freshly-minted Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Amos Serem won the title last year.