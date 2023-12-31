Kenya's Beatrice Chebet breaks 5km world record

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet ended the year in style after breaking the 5km world record (women only) on the road after clocking 14:13 at the Cursa dels Nassos road race in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday evening.

Chebet, who trains in Kericho County, bagged victory ahead of Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye Haylu, who clocked 14:21, while another Kenyan Lilian Kasait Rengeruk finished in third place after timing 14:25.

The previous world record was held by Ejgayehu Taye, who had clocked 14:19 in Barcelona in 2021.

Chebet broke from the pack and led all the way to the finish line lowering the previous records by eight seconds.

She started the year with a gold medal at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in March, clocking 33:48 ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama (33:56) with Agnes Jebet Ngetich winning bronze after timing 34:00.

She went ahead to win a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in the 5,000m race, timing 14:54.33 in a race won by her compatriot Faith Kipyegon, who clocked 14:53.88, while Dutch’s Sifan Hassan settled for silver in 14:54.11.

Chebet tripumhed at the World Road Running Championships in Latvia winning the 5km race after timing 14:35 ahead of Lilian Rengeruk Kasait who clocked 14:39 while Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye sealed the podium positions in 14:40.

Chebet is aiming to retain her title at the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March, 30.