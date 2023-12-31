Kenya's Beatrice Chebet breaks 5km world record
What you need to know:
Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet ended the year in style after breaking the 5km world record (women only) on the road after clocking 14:13 at the Cursa dels Nassos road race in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday evening.
Chebet, who trains in Kericho County, bagged victory ahead of Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye Haylu, who clocked 14:21, while another Kenyan Lilian Kasait Rengeruk finished in third place after timing 14:25.
The previous world record was held by Ejgayehu Taye, who had clocked 14:19 in Barcelona in 2021.
Chebet broke from the pack and led all the way to the finish line lowering the previous records by eight seconds.
She started the year with a gold medal at the World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia in March, clocking 33:48 ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama (33:56) with Agnes Jebet Ngetich winning bronze after timing 34:00.
She went ahead to win a bronze medal at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in the 5,000m race, timing 14:54.33 in a race won by her compatriot Faith Kipyegon, who clocked 14:53.88, while Dutch’s Sifan Hassan settled for silver in 14:54.11.
Chebet tripumhed at the World Road Running Championships in Latvia winning the 5km race after timing 14:35 ahead of Lilian Rengeruk Kasait who clocked 14:39 while Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye sealed the podium positions in 14:40.
Chebet is aiming to retain her title at the 2024 World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on March, 30.
She is also expected to compete at the third edition of the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour Championships at the Lobo Village on February 3 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.