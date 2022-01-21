Kenya renews rivalry with neighbours in Great Ethiopian Run

Great Ethiopia Run

From left: Richard Nerurcar the events moderator interviews Uganda's Rodgers Kibet and Dan Kibet, Kenyans Shadrack Koech and Cornelius Kemboi during a pre-race press conference for the 2021 Total Energies Great Ethiopia Run International 10km road race on January 21, 2021 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The race, which was to be held initially in November, was moved to this year and the organisers are happy that athletes and mass participants will be competing again
  • Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who won the 2019 women' race, will be using the race to kick start her season
  • Koech, who trains Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County said he was happy to have been invited to compete in the race which he expects to be fiercely contested

In Addis Ababa

