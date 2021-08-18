Kenya's Chebet falls short, favourite Masilingi hits national record

Mercy Chebet

Kenya' Mercy Chebet competes in the 100m heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Tina Clayton, who has been saddled with the task of retaining the women’s 100m gold for Jamaica after Brianna Williams won in 2018, won the fourth heat in the second fastest time of 11.50.
  • Camille Rutherford from Bahamas chalked the third fastest time of 11.59, winning the first heat as Nigarians Tima Seikeseye and Parise Ofoku won the third and second heats in11.59 and 11.65 respectively.

Homegirl Mercy Chebet Wednesday ran a personal best of 12.39 seconds in the 100m heats, but it was not enough to see her advance to the semis on day one of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani.

