Kenya's Chebet falls short, favourite Masilingi hits national record

Homegirl Mercy Chebet Wednesday ran a personal best of 12.39 seconds in the 100m heats, but it was not enough to see her advance to the semis on day one of the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani.

It was bound to be tough for Chebet going up against some of the world's best juniors including Beatrice Masilingi from Namibia, who is fresh from taking part in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Going into the third heat in lane seven with Masilingi up in lane eight, Chebet had little to offer.

Chabet would finish seventh failing to make the semi-finals that are due Wednesday 4.10pm, with the final on Thursday at 5.30pm.

Kenya' Mercy Chebet (left) competes in the 100m heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“I got off the blocks late and it was too late for me to dig in. It’s a good experience standing against the likes of Masilingi,” said Chebet, the Form two student at Musaria High School in Kericho County

Masilingi, who fiinished fifth in 200m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, clocked a National Under-20 record time of 11.20 as she won the heat that is so far the fastest in the qualifying round.

Beatrice Masilingi from Namibia competes in the 100m heats during the World Under-20 Athletics Championship at Kasarani on August 18, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“It wasn't a good race with a slow start of the blocks, but I am looking forward to the final,” said Masilingi.

Tina Clayton, who has been saddled with the task of retaining the women’s 100m gold for Jamaica after Brianna Williams won in 2018, won the fourth heat in the second fastest time of 11.50.