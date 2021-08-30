Kenya fourth in World Deaf Athletics meet

Symon Cherono and Martin Ndung'u

Swedish Otto Kingstedt (left), Kenyans Symon Cherono (centre) and Martin Ndung'u celebrate after winning silver, gold and bronze respectively in the men's 10,000m at the ongoing World Deaf Athletics Championships at Lublin Athletics Stadium on August 23, 2021. 


 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

  • In the 5,000m race, Kibai defeated 18 athletes in another season’s best time of 14:25.19.
  • His compatriot David Kiptum and Kingstedt settled for silver and bronze in 14:28.71 and 14:31.50. Beryl Wamira scooped Kenya’s other silver medal in the women’s 200m in 25.42. 

Kenya finished fourth with eight medals - two gold, two silvers and four bronze- at the 2020 World Deaf Athletics Championships that ended at Lublin Athletics Stadium in Poland on Saturday.

