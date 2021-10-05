Kenya confirms bid for 2025 World Championships

World Athletics President, Sebastian Coe (second left) holds a relays button with Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei ( second right) as World Under-20 Championships ambassadors Milka Chemos (Right) and 800m world record holder David Rudisha (left) look on in Nairobi on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi has hosted both the world Under-18 and Under-20 world championships in the last four years, but faces a string of high-profile rivals including Tokyo, which staged the  Olympic Games in July
  • Africa has never hosted the World Athletics (WA) premier showpiece, which was first contested in Helsinki, Finland in 1983
  • Kenyan sports minister Amina Mohammed first announced the country's bid for the 2025 world championships in Doha in September 2019

Nairobi

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.