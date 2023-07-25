Kelvin Kiptum set for Chicago Marathon

London Marathon defending champion Kelvin Kiptum will headline this year’s Chicago Marathon on October 8 in the US

The second fastest marathoner after world record holder Eliud Kipchoge will battle it out with the defending champion Benson Kipruto, who has a personal best time of 2:04:24.

Kiptum clocked his personal best of 2:01:25 in April's London Marathon race after running the entire second part of the race alone.

He trains at the high altitude region of Chepkorio in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kipruto, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the 2Running Athletics Club, beat Ethiopia’s Seifu Tura to second place, while John Korir was third.

Korir (2:05:01) also heads back to the race with a target of improving last year's performance and will also be joined by debutantes Daniel Mateiko and Wesley Kiptoo.

It will be a battle for titans in the women's category where defending champion Ruth Chepngetich, who is also the second fastest woman of all time over the distance, with personal best time of 2:14:18, comes up against the 2021 London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:17:43) and Stacy Ndiwa (2:31:53).

The Kenyans will face stiff competition from Ethiopia's Genzebe Dibaba (2:18:05), Sutume Kebede (2:18:12), Tigist Girma (2:18:52) and Ababel Yeshaneh (2:20:51).