Tergat pays glowing tribute to Kiptum as burial date set

The burial ceremony for world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum will be held on February 23 at his home in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

His coach, Gervais Hakizimana, will be laid to rest on February 21 in Rwanda.

Hakizimana’s remains will be moved from the Eldoret Hospital morgue on Friday and transported to Rwanda ahead of his burial in Kigali next Wednesday.

The National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat, while visiting the family of Kiptum at their home in Chepkorio in Elgeyo Marakwet County, said that the country and the whole world had lost an athlete whose career was just taking shape.

Kiptum and his coach Hazikimana died on Sunday night in a road accident along the Eldoret-Ravine Road.

Tergat said Kiptum had changed people's perspective on the marathon race and made it look simple, adding that the best way to celebrate the fallen hero is to ensure Team Kenya performs well at the Olympic Games in his honour.

“This is an Olympics year and the best way to honour Kiptum is to make sure we bag the medals on offer and improve on the tally during the upcoming Games. We shall remember Kiptum for changing the narrative on marathon after breaking the world record within a short span in his career,” said Tergat, accompanied by NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku and other officials.

Tergat said at 24, Kiptum was a rising star who showcased unparalleled dedication and prowess in the long distance running.

"His exceptional achievements not only earned him the title of world marathon record holder, but also positioned himself as a key contender at the Olympic Games."

The 2Running Club head coach, Claudio Berardelli, based in Kapsabet, Nandi County, narrated how he met Kiptum during the London Marathon.

"He's a man of few words but always looked focused and determined," Berardelli said.

"Looking at his performances, I must admit that he has left us coaches and athletes to re-think what the marathon should be because he took it to another level. For the short time we were with him, he became a legend and we are going to miss his performances,” added Berardelli.

“He was a husband, father and son and as a group we have come to show solidarity and athletes can also honour him when they compete in various races abroad during the season.”

World Road Running Championships Half Marathon silver medallist Margaret Chelimo said Kiptum inspired her before races.

“He has left a legacy that will keep us going knowing that we must work hard in training as athletes,” said Chelimo.

The 2022 London Marathon champion Amos Kipruto eulogised Kiptum as a humble man who wanted the best for others in competitions.

“We would just ask our parents to continue praying for us as athletes because we are going through a lot of challenges in this career. I will always remember Kiptum for what he has done in marathon races, having won all three races he has competed in his life,” said Kipruto.